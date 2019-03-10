Miller (back) will throw one inning out of the bullpen during Sunday's spring game against the Astros, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Miller has been dealing with a lower-back strain throughout spring training but received a Toradol shot last week and had a successful bullpen session Friday. Assuming the return to game action doesn't cause his back to flare up, the veteran right-hander appears to be on track for Opening Day.