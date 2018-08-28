Miller tossed a perfect ninth inning and picked up the save Monday against Philadelphia.

Miller induced two groundouts and a popout as he faced the minimum on the way to his first save of the season. With Kelvin Herrera (foot) on the disabled list and Ryan Madson just returning from the shelf Monday, Miller was called upon with a two-run lead in the ninth to seal the deal. The closer situation will remain a bit murky until Herrera returns to health, although Madson appears to be the favorite to take over the majority of Washington's save opportunities in the meantime. Koda Glover and Miller may also factor into the mix.

