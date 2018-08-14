Nationals' Justin Miller: Status for Tuesday uncertain
Miller took a comebacker off his leg Monday night and his status for Tuesday is uncertain, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
This is poor timing for Miller, as the ninth inning just opened up again in Washington with Ryan Madson (back) landing on the DL. That said, Miller would not have been a lock for the job even if he were completely healthy. While the 31-year-old has posted an impressive 23.3 percent K-BB rate, he's also struggled with the long ball (two homers in his last two appearances, 1.73 HR/9 for the season). Koda Glover, meanwhile, has made just three appearances with the major-league team this year, but he throws harder than Miller and spent time in the closer role with the Nationals last season.
More News
-
Nationals' Justin Miller: Grabs fourth win Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Justin Miller: Brilliant since return to majors•
-
Nationals' Justin Miller: To earn big-league promotion•
-
Nationals' Justin Miller: Velocity back at Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Justin Miller: Signs minor-league deal with Nationals•
-
Angels' Justin Miller: Invited to Angels camp•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start