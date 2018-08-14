Miller took a comebacker off his leg Monday night and his status for Tuesday is uncertain, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

This is poor timing for Miller, as the ninth inning just opened up again in Washington with Ryan Madson (back) landing on the DL. That said, Miller would not have been a lock for the job even if he were completely healthy. While the 31-year-old has posted an impressive 23.3 percent K-BB rate, he's also struggled with the long ball (two homers in his last two appearances, 1.73 HR/9 for the season). Koda Glover, meanwhile, has made just three appearances with the major-league team this year, but he throws harder than Miller and spent time in the closer role with the Nationals last season.