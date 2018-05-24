Nationals' Justin Miller: To earn big-league promotion
Miller will be promoted from Triple-A Syracuse prior to Friday's series opener against the Marlins, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
The Nationals decided to give the veteran right-hander a look in the big-league bullpen before the opt-out clause in his minor-league contract kicks in June 15. Miller will take the roster spot of Erick Fedde, who was sent back to the minors in a corresponding roster move. Thanks to a bump in velocity -- he's averaging around 95 mph with his fastball this season -- Miller owns an impressive 15.1 K/9 and 0.40 WHIP across 13.2 scoreless innings with the Chiefs this season.
