Miller is averaging around 95 mph with his fastball this year for Triple-A Syracuse, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

That's a vast improvement over 2017, when the 30-year-old sat around 90 mph while struggling in the Angels' system, and he credits the bump to offseason work on his mechanics and fitness. Miller's results have matched his improved heat, as he has yet to allow a run through 13.2 innings for Syracuse with a 23:3 K:BB. The Nats just called up one veteran reclamation project in Tim Collins to bolster their bullpen, and Miller -- who has a June 15 opt-out clause in his minor-league contract -- may not be too far behind.