Miller allowed a solo home run but worked around another hit to escape with the save Saturday against the Brewers. He also struck out a batter.

Miller yielded a pinch-hit big fly to leadoff batter Tyler Saladino but induced a strikeout and a groundout and worked around a two-out single to force the game-ending flyout. The Nationals' tumultuous, injury-riddled bullpen might not use the same option each night, but Miller, who hides an excellent 10.4 K/9 and 2.8 BB/9 behind his 4.00 ERA, will probably remain the chief option before Sean Doolittle (toe) or Kelvin Herrera (foot) is ready to return.