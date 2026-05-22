Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Absent from lineup

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read

Ruiz is not in the lineup for Friday's game in Atlanta.

Ruiz had started each of the last two contests for the Nationals but will get a break during Friday's series opener. Drew Millas will start at catcher and bat eighth for the Nats.

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!