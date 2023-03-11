Ruiz and the Nationals have agreed to an eight-year extension that could be worth up to $50 million, Barry Svrluga of The Washington Post reports.

The deal reportedly includes two club options at the end of the deal. The deal will buy out two-pre arbitration seasons plus three arbitration years and then three seasons of free agency. The 24-year-old backstop was one of the key players dealt to Washington in the Trea Turner/Max Scherzer blockbuster, and prior to a season-ending groin injury in September, he slashed .251/.313/.360 with seven homers, six steals and 36 RBI. Ruiz should be the everyday backstop for the foreseeable future with the Nationals.