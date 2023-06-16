Ruiz went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Thursday's 4-1 extra-inning win against the Astros.

Offense wasn't exactly abundant in the contest -- neither team scored until the ninth frame -- but Ruiz still finished with a big night at the plate. He accounted for the game's first run with a solo blast off Ryan Pressly in the top of the ninth, and after Houston countered with a run in the bottom of the frame, the backstop capped a three-run 10th for Washington with an RBI single. Ruiz finished with his fifth three-hit performance of the campaign, and the long ball gave him eight homers, establishing a single-season career-high mark.