Ruiz has been cleared of any concussion symptoms to begin spring training, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old was limited to only 68 games last season after being struck in the head by a foul ball in late June, but Ruiz's offensive numbers were lagging even prior to the concussion issues that cost him the final three months of 2025. He'll compete in camp with Harry Ford, acquired from the Mariners in the Jose Ferrer trade this offseason, for the top job behind the plate with the Nationals.