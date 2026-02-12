Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Cleared of concussion restrictions
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ruiz has been cleared of any concussion symptoms to begin spring training, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
The 27-year-old was limited to only 68 games last season after being struck in the head by a foul ball in late June, but Ruiz's offensive numbers were lagging even prior to the concussion issues that cost him the final three months of 2025. He'll compete in camp with Harry Ford, acquired from the Mariners in the Jose Ferrer trade this offseason, for the top job behind the plate with the Nationals.
More News
-
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Competing for starting spot•
-
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Continuing to prepare for return•
-
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Still having concussion symptoms•
-
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Won't return this weekend•
-
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Starting rehab stint•
-
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Rehab assignment coming soon•