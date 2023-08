Ruiz went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Oakland.

After failing to reach safely in any of his first four at-bats, Ruiz led off the bottom of the ninth and delivered a game-winning solo homer off Lucas Erceg on the first pitch of the frame. The long ball was Ruiz's 13th of the campaign but marked his second in as many games. The backstop is batting 11-for-30 (.367) with five RBI and six runs scored in his last eight appearances.