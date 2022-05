Ruiz went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Tuesday's 10-2 win over the Rockies.

The young catcher continues to find his groove at the plate. Over his last 11 games, Ruiz is slashing .324/.390/.405 with five multi-hit performances, and while he's still looking for his first homer of 2022, he's showing why he was a key piece of last year's Trea Turner-Max Scherzer deal with the Dodgers.