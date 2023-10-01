Ruiz went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 10-9 win over Atlanta.

Ruiz plated two runs with a ground rule double in the first and added an RBI-single an inning later as part of his fifth multi-hit effort over the last six games. During that span, the 25-year-old went 13-for-27 while striking out only twice. For the year, Ruiz finishes with a slash line of .260/.308/.409 with 18 home runs, 67 RBI, 55 runs scored and a 31:58 BB:K over 562 plate appearances. Though he remains in a rebuilding Nationals' lineup, Ruiz's ability to make contact along the increased power he displayed this season gives him a nice floor heading into 2024.