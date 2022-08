Ruiz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Ruiz will get a well-deserved rest with an afternoon game on tap for the series finale in Chicago after he started behind the dish while going 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs, a walk and four RBI in Tuesday's 6-5 win. Tres Barrera will catch for starting pitcher Josiah Gray on Wednesday.