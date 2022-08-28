site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Gets breather in series finale
Ruiz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
Ruiz will take a seat for the third consecutive Sunday while Riley Adams receives a turn behind the plate. The 24-year-old will put a four-game hitting streak on hold while he heads to the bench.
