Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Gets rest day Sunday
RotoWire Staff
May 28, 2023
11:26 am ET
Ruiz is out of the lineup against the Royals on Sunday.
Ruiz will retreat to the bench after going 1-for-8 with an RBI and a run scored over the first two games against the Royals. Riley Adams will get the start behind the plate and hit ninth while Ruiz rests.
