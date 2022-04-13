Ruiz is not in Wednesday's lineup against Atlanta, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Ruiz will get Wednesday off after starting the last two games behind the plate, going 2-for-9 with a double and two runs over those contests. Riley Adams will start at catcher and bat eighth as the Nationals try to to take the rubber match.
More News
-
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Day off Saturday•
-
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Two-hit effort Opening Day•
-
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Clubs first spring homer•
-
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Scuffling this spring•
-
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Cedes catching duties to Avila•
-
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Takes seat Wednesday•