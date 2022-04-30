site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nationals-keibert-ruiz-heads-to-bench | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Heads to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ruiz will sit Saturday against the Giants, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Ruiz sits for the second time in three games, something he'd only done on one previous occasion this season. Riley Adams will get the nod behind the plate.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 19 min read