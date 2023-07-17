Ruiz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

Ruiz got the scoring started with a solo blast to right in the second inning and plated his second run of the game in the eighth. The 24-year-old already had three more home runs in 75 games this season than he did in 112 games last year. He also had six stolen bases in seven attempts last year, but Sunday's steal was his first attempt of 2023. Overall, it's been a disappointing season for Ruiz, who is now slashing .229/.281/.369 with 10 homers, 33 RBI, 25 runs and a 17:29 BB:K in 313 plate appearances.