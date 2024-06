Ruiz went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBI Sunday against Atlanta.

Ruiz hammered a three-run blast in the fourth to give the Nationals a lead they would never relinquish. He later added a fourth RBI on a sac fly in the fifth that provided the Nationals with their eighth and final run of the contest. It was the fourth homer of the season for Ruiz to go along with 17 RBI and 16 runs as he's struggled to a .202 average through 163 at-bats.