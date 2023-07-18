Ruiz went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, a walk, two runs and two RBI in a 7-5 win against the Cubs on Monday.

Ruiz reached in all four of his plate appearances Monday, falling a triple shy of a cycle. The backstop has come out of the All-Star break swinging a hot bat, going 5-for-10 with a pair of homers, four RBI, a stolen base and a 2:1 K:BB through three games. Ruiz has already surpassed his total last season with 11 homers in 2023, and he's just one RBI shy of last year's mark despite logging more than 100 fewer plate appearances thus far.