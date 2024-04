The Nationals placed Ruiz (illness) on the 10-day injured list Monday, retroactive to April 12, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Ruiz has been out since April 8 while battling an illness, which has been severe enough for the Nationals to place the catcher on the IL. Riley Adams will start behind home plate in Ruiz's absence, while Drew Millas will serve as the backup after being called up from Triple-A Rochester by the Nationals on Monday.