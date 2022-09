Ruiz was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a testicular contusion, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The 24-year-old was taken to the hospital after being struck in the groin by a foul ball Thursday, and he'll be unavailable for at least the next week and a half. It's unclear if Ruiz is expected to be sidelined beyond the 10-day minimum. Riley Adams is likely to step up to be Washington's primary catcher in the meantime, and Tres Barrerra should also see some work.