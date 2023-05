Ruiz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 9-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Ruiz has gone 7-for-30 (.233) with two homers and seven RBI over his last nine games. The catcher continues to handle a starting role, though his season numbers are a bit lackluster. He's batting .225 with a .649 OPS, five homers, 20 RBI, 14 runs scored and seven doubles over 46 contests.