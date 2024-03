Ruiz went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Reds.

Ruiz drove in the game's first run in the fourth inning, hit his first home run of the season in the eighth and drove in the game-tying run on a hit-by-pitch in the ninth. His long ball snuck just inside the right-field foul pole and was estimated at 397 feet. Now 25 years old, Ruiz will attempt to build on a strong 2023 season in which he hit 18 homers with 67 RBI.