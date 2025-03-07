Ruiz went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

Neither blast came against a particularly noteworthy pitcher -- he took Tekoah Roby deep for a two-run shot in the fourth inning before lofting a solo homer off Leonardo Taveras in the sixth -- but it was still a strong showing from Ruiz. The 26-year-old backstop may have worn down last season, stumbling to a .229/.260/.359 slash line with 13 homers in 127 regular-season games, but the Nats made no move to add a backup in the offseason who could potentially take some of the workload off him.