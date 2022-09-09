Ruiz (groin), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, will be shut down for the next three weeks and is unlikely to return this season, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Ruiz landed on the shelf earlier Friday with a testicular contusion after being struck by a foul ball, and it appears the injury will bring a premature end to his 2022 campaign. The 24-year-old ranks second in the league in games caught (106) this season and has a .251/.313/.360 slash line with seven home runs, 36 RBI and six stolen bases in 433 plate appearances. Ruiz could technically return during the final week of the season, but there's no reason for the last-place Nationals to rush him back for only a couple games. Riley Adams and Tres Barrera should split time at catcher down the stretch for Washington.