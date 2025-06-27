Ruiz was moved to the 7-day injured list Friday after being diagnosed with a concussion, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

Ruiz was struck by a foul ball while in the dugout during Monday's game against the Pirates. He was initially placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, but he was diagnosed with a concussion after seeing a specialist. By shifting to the 7-day IL, Ruiz is eligible to return Tuesday as long as he clears the league's concussion protocols.