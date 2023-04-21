Ruiz has been moved up to the two spot in the Nationals' lineup for Friday's game against the Twins, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Ruiz and Dominic Smith are flip-flopping lineup spots, with Smith dropping down to sixth. The move seems less about what Ruiz (.689 OPS) has done and more about Smith's (.550 OPS) struggles as the Nats look for a spark.
