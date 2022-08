Ruiz was struck by multiple foul tips in his catcher's mask and once in his right knee during Monday's 5-4 win over the Cubs and won't start Tuesday as a result, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Manager Dave Martinez said Ruiz isn't exhibiting any concussion symptoms, so he should have a chance to return to action Wednesday. After catching six times in the previous nine days, Ruiz probably would have benefited from a day off even if he wasn't roughed up in Monday.