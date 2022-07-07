site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Not in Thursday's lineup
Ruiz is out of the lineup for Thursday's game at Philadelphia, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Ruiz started the past two contests and will take a seat for Thursday's series finale. Tres Barrera will work behind the plate and bat eighth.
