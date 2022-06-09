site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Not in Thursday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ruiz isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against Miami.
Ruiz started in the last four games and went 2-for-14 with an RBI, a stolen base, three walks and a strikeout. Riley Adams will take his place behind the dish and bat seventh.
