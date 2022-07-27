site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Not in Wednesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ruiz isn't starting Wednesday against the Dodgers.
Ruiz is getting a day off after he went 4-for-11 with a double, two RBI, a run and a stolen base over the last three games. Tres Barrera is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
