Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Not starting Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Ruiz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Texas, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Ruiz started the first two games of the series in Texas and will take a seat for the finale. Riley Adams will start behind the plate and bat ninth Sunday.
