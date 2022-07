Ruiz went 0-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch and a stolen base in Monday's 4-1 win over the Dodgers.

Ruiz was plunked in the eighth inning and stole second, but he wasn't able to come around to score. This was the 24-year-old's fifth steal in six attempts this year, and his first successful theft since June 29 -- he was caught stealing Sunday in a win over the Diamondbacks. The catcher is slashing .249/.313/.347 with three home runs, 22 RBI, 23 runs scored and 18 doubles through 305 plate appearances.