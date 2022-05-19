Ruiz went 3-for-3 with two walks, two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Marlins.

The switch-hitting backstop capped his impressive performance with a game-winning RBI double in the top of the 10th inning. Ruiz is now slashing .349/.462/.512 through 12 games in May with a homer, a steal, seven RBI and eight runs as he continues to establish himself as Washington's catcher of both the present and future.