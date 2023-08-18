Ruiz went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Thursday's win over the Red Sox.

The backstop extended his hitting streak to seven games with the big performance, a stretch in which he's batting .464 (13-for-28) with two doubles, three homers, seven RBI, eight runs and a 3:1 BB:K. Ruiz has taken a big step forward as a hitter in his second full season with the Nationals, posting a .741 OPS with 15 homers in 102 contests, but the 25-year-old switch hitter may not have hit his ceiling yet.