site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nationals-keibert-ruiz-on-bench-for-nightcap-839080 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: On bench for nightcap
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ruiz isn't starting the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against Seattle, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Ruiz will get a breather after he went 2-for-4 with a double and a run during the first game of the twin bill. Tres Barrera is starting behind the dish and batting eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read