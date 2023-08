Ruiz is out of the lineup Thursday versus the Yankees due to lightheadedness, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Ruiz took a foul tip off his catcher's mask in the Nationals' blowout loss to New York on Wednesday and was feeling the effects of it Thursday morning. There's no word yet as to whether he'll have to be placed in concussion protocol. Riley Adams is starting behind the dish and batting seventh in Thursday's matinee game at Yankee Stadium.