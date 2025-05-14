Ruiz is not in the Nationals' starting lineup against Atlanta on Wednesday.
Ruiz went 0-for-4 in Tuesday's loss to Atlanta, which ended his on-base streak at 11 games. He'll get a breather Wednesday while Riley Adams starts behind home plate and bats ninth.
