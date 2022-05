Ruiz went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Thursday's loss to the Rockies.

The backstop took Jhoulys Chacin deep in the sixth inning for a solo shot, Ruiz's first homer of the year. The 23-year-old has six hits in his last three games including two doubles, pushing his slash line on the season up to .275/.306/.388 with five runs and nine RBI through 21 contests.