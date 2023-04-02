Ruiz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-1 loss to Atlanta.
The catcher took Kirby Yates deep in the ninth inning to ruin Atlanta's combined shutout bid, but it was about the only bright spot on the afternoon for the Nats. Ruiz is off to a good start at the plate, going 4-for-8 with a double and a homer through Washington's first two games, but even if the 24-year-old switch hitter has a breakout campaign, the feeble lineup around him puts a limiter on his fantasy potential.
