Ruiz went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's win over the Dodgers.

The switch-hitting catcher has seven homers on the season, but four of them have come in his last 10 games -- a stretch in which he's batting .294 (10-for-34) with 10 RBI. Ruiz has flashed power in the minors, launching 24 homers over 101 games between Triple-A and MLB in 2021, and while the 24-year-old's heavy workload could weigh on him as the summer progresses, he could also be poised for a big second half.