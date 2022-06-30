Ruiz went 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base Wednesday against the Pirates.

Ruiz delivered separate run-scoring singles in the first and fifth frames. He also swiped his fourth base of the season, which is particularly notable given that he had no steals at any professional level since 2016 entering the current campaign. Ruiz is striking out at just a 9.7 percent clip for the season, though he has an unimpressive .093 ISO paired with a .255 batting average across 238 plate appearances.