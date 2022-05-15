Ruiz is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Ruiz started the past four games and will receive a day off after going 4-for-14 with two walks, an RBI and four runs during that stretch. Riley Adams will catch for Patrick Corbin and bat eighth in the series finale.
