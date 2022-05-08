site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nationals-keibert-ruiz-receives-breather-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Receives breather Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ruiz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Ruiz started the past three games and will sit for Sunday's day game. Riley Adams will work behind the plate in his place, forming a battery with Erick Fedde.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read