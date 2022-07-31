site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Receives Sunday off
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ruiz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Ruiz started the first two games of the series and will take a breather in the finale after going 2-for-8. Tres Barrera will start behind the plate and bat ninth Sunday.
