Ruiz (concussion) is ramping up baseball activities and is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment soon, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reported Friday.

Ruiz started taking swings in batting practice last week, a significant stride in his recovery from a concussion he sustained in early July. The catcher will ramp up baseball activities this weekend, and the expectation is that he'll be cleared to begin a rehab assignment soon. In the meantime, Riley Adams and C.J. Stubbs will handle catching duties.