site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nationals-keibert-ruiz-resting-sunday-845864 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Resting Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ruiz is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres, according to Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com.
Ruiz does not sit much, but he will get a day off with the Nationals playing a day game following a night game. Tres Barrera will take over behind the plate.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read