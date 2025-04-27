Now Playing

Ruiz is not in the Nationals' starting lineup against the Mets on Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Ruiz will get Sunday off while Riley Adams serves behind home plate and bats ninth against Mets right-hander Tylor Megill. Ruiz went 0-for-6 with two walks and a strikeout over the first two games of the series.

